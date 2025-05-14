PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today advised members of the public in the Klang Valley to use public transport during the ASEAN Summit later this month.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press conference at the Communications Ministry today, Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesperson, said the conference would be held on May 26 and 27 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

“In conjunction with the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit, a number of heads of government and heads of state will arrive in Malaysia either at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang or the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang.

“Some routes at certain times will be dedicated for the travel of the heads of state or heads of government,” he said.

Fahmi said the Cabinet was also informed about the increase in the use of public transport by 50 per cent during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia last month.

Regarding the list of schools involved in teaching and learning at home (PdPR), Fahmi said the matter would be announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in the near future.

“MOE will soon announce the number of schools that will be given flexibility to conduct online learning or PdPR,” he said.

For civil servants, Fahmi reiterated the statement of the Public Service Department (JPA) recently on the permission to work from home (WFH) throughout the conference.

In addition, he also encouraged private sector employers to provide the same flexibility to avoid workers being affected by traffic congestion.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will bring together 10 leaders of the bloc’s member countries to discuss regional issues and foster economic cooperation, as well as championing the principles of inclusiveness and sustainability.

Malaysia takes over the ASEAN chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025 from Laos with the theme of Inclusiveness and Sustainability, reflecting the country’s aspirations to build a united and prosperous ASEAN.

This is the fifth time Malaysia has become the ASEAN Chairmanship after holding the position in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.