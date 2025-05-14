MOSCOW: Russia expects an expansion of ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Russian News Agency (TASS) reported.

“Malaysia is our long-standing and important partner both overall and in Southeast Asia. I know that you have been chairing ASEAN since January 1 this year. We expect our relations with this respected, solid integration bloc to develop with your help, just as the relations between our countries continue to grow,“ Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.

The two countries are connected by trade and economic ties, Putin said.

“We have stable trade and economic ties,“ he said. “We have good relations in almost all areas. I think that we have maintained state diplomatic relations since 1967,“ the president added.

