FRU truck crash: Three members still critical, unconscious

IPOH: Three members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) involved in yesterday’s road crash in Teluk Intan remain in critical condition and unconscious.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the three - Corporal Haslizal Mohd Ali, 44; Sergeant Mazlan Mat, 50; and Corporal Mohd Izwan Ishak, 39, are currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Teluk Intan Hospital.

“We visited the injured victims today as part of a welfare initiative,” he said in a statement.

Bakri added that four other FRU members who were also injured in the crash have regained consciousness and are still receiving treatment at the same hospital.

They are Corporal Mohammad Zulnaidi Muhammad Zullkifli, 34; Lance Corporal Muhammad Aniq Taufiq Rozi, 26; Corporal Mohd Harrisul Ikhsan Mohd Mahabudin; and Sergeant Mohd Parih Ali, 44.

The accident occurred at 8.50 am yesterday, when a truck carrying members of FRU Unit 5 base in Sungai Senam here, collided with a gravel-laden lorry. Eight personnel died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital.

