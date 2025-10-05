ASEAN summit Trump invite collective decision by member states

JOHOR BAHRU: The participation of United States President Donald Trump at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month is not an exclusive decision by Malaysia as the host.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the invitation resulted from a consensus reached by all ASEAN member states.

He stated that as the current ASEAN Chair, Malaysia respects the collective decision made by all 10 ASEAN leaders.

Ahmad Zahid clarified that while Malaysia abides by ASEAN’s diplomatic consensus, it maintains a firm stance against any form of United States interference in issues concerning Gaza and Palestine.

“Trump is the President of the United States, but that does not stop us from expressing our disagreement should there be any interference by the US in matters related to Gaza and Palestine,“ he told a press conference after launching the Johor-level Mara Education Foundation Squad 2025 at Arena Larkin Indoor Stadium.

“Our position has never changed,“ he added.

“However, as the ASEAN Chair, Malaysia must respect the unanimous decision of ASEAN leaders,“ he explained.

Ahmad Zahid said the issue of Trump’s attendance might also be raised during the upcoming Parliament sitting, which begins tomorrow.

“Yes, there may be a private member’s bill to debate the matter,“ he noted.

“They are free to differ in opinion, but we must respect the decision made by the ASEAN Secretariat,“ he concluded. – Bernama