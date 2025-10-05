Rookie Aldeguer wins Indonesia GP as Marquez and Bezzecchi crash

ROOKIE Fermin Aldeguer secured his first MotoGP career victory at the Indonesia Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Gresini Racing rider surged past KTM’s Pedro Acosta to take the lead during the tenth lap.

Aldeguer finished well clear of the competition to claim a memorable debut win.

This victory helped erase the disappointment of his second-place finish in Saturday’s sprint race.

Pedro Acosta secured second position on the podium for the event.

Alex Marquez completed the podium by finishing in third place for the Gresini team.

Aldeguer expressed disbelief and happiness about his achievement during the post-race interview.

He thanked his family and the Ducati Gresini team for their incredible support and work.

The Spanish rookie became the first newcomer to win a race since Jorge Martin in 2021.

At 20 years and 183 days old, Aldeguer also became the second-youngest MotoGP race winner in history.

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi had a disastrous start to the main race.

The Aprilia rider found himself in sixth position after just two turns.

Bezzecchi made contact with Marc Marquez’s Ducati while attempting to regain positions.

Both riders crashed heavily into the gravel trap at high speed.

Marquez appeared to be in significant discomfort immediately after the fall.

The newly crowned seven-time champion remained hunched over at trackside for several minutes.

He eventually staggered to his feet while clutching his shoulder area.

This crash continued Marquez’s unfortunate record at the Mandalika circuit.

The Spanish star has never finished a grand prix in four attempts at this venue.

Both riders showed sportsmanship by sharing a handshake after the incident.

Marquez was subsequently taken to the medical centre for evaluation.

Ducati later confirmed evidence of a fracture from initial medical scans.

The reigning champion will fly to Madrid for further tests on his collarbone injury.

Ducati’s difficult afternoon continued when Francesco Bagnaia also crashed out.

The two-times champion’s bike slipped from underneath him several laps later.

Bagnaia showed visible frustration after his latest setback this season.

Earlier on Sunday, Jose Antonio Rueda won the Moto3 race in Indonesia.

The KTM Ajo rider clinched the 2025 world championship with his victory. – Reuters