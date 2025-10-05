Marquez crashes out in Indonesia MotoGP opening lap collision

NEWLY crowned world champion Marc Marquez crashed out of the Indonesia MotoGP during the opening lap on Sunday.

The incident occurred after a nasty collision with polesitter Marco Bezzecchi at the Mandalika circuit.

Aprilia rider Bezzecchi had slid from first to seventh position after the race start.

He then attempted to overtake Marquez’s Ducati machine but slammed into the back of the world champion.

Both riders were sent tumbling into the gravel trap during the dramatic incident.

Fortunately both competitors walked away from the high-speed crash.

Marquez was seen clutching his right shoulder following the impact.

The Spanish rider has a long history of injuries throughout his career.

He previously broke his right arm in 2020 in an accident that nearly ended his career.

Marquez put those difficulties aside to secure his seventh world title this season.

He claimed the championship in dominant fashion with five events remaining.

The 32-year-old sealed his world crown at Motegi in Japan last weekend.

This marked his first MotoGP world title victory since the 2019 season. – AFP