ASEAN tourism ministers focus on connectivity and streamlined entry points

MELAKA: ASEAN tourism ministers have prioritised enhancing connectivity at member states’ entry points during their one-day retreat.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot said the initiative aims to reduce congestion during peak tourist arrivals by land, air and sea.

“A future rail system between Singapore and Malaysia will cut travel time to just five minutes in either direction,“ he told reporters after the retreat.

“The immigration process will also be streamlined, with only a single checkpoint required between the two countries.”

Member states also discussed expanding autogate systems, particularly at airports, to expedite tourist entry and speed up baggage collection.

Shaharuddin noted that the Northeast Monsoon occurring at year-end does not significantly affect tourism activities.

Some activities like surfing and rainforest adventure challenges actually rely on such weather conditions, he added. – Bernama