KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Community Vision 2045 (ACV 2045) introduces new elements across all core pillars, underscoring the need for greater food, water and energy security, the empowerment of youth and women, and the inclusion of vulnerable and marginalised groups to ensure that no one is left behind in the region’s development.

This came as the bloc identified a broad range of emerging megatrends that are expected to shape the region’s future trajectory, including geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, rapid digitalisation, and growing threats in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Other pressing challenges highlighted in ACV 2045 are climate change, environmental degradation, pandemics, rising protectionism, migration, ageing populations and widening development gaps.

Adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur today, ACV 2045 sets out a long-term strategic direction for ASEAN to become a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centred community by 2045 while building on the achievements of ASEAN 2025 and responding to current and future challenges with bold aspirations.

ACV 2045 introduces several new elements across ASEAN’s core pillars — Political-Security, Economic and Socio-Cultural — as well as in Connectivity and Institutional Strengthening, to better equip the region to navigate global transformations and seize emerging opportunities.

Under the Political-Security Community, the Vision calls for ASEAN to strengthen its centrality through ASEAN-led mechanisms, enhance its collective voice on regional and global issues, and reaffirm its commitment to international law and a rules-based order.

It also supports the full implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) through practical cooperation and inclusive engagement.

On the economic front, ASEAN aims to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2045, transforming into a seamlessly integrated and future-ready market driven by sustainability, good governance and technology.

The Vision outlines priorities such as strengthening supply chains, expanding intra-ASEAN trade and investment, and empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The use of local currencies for cross-border transactions is also promoted to enhance financial resilience.

A green and blue economy is also central to ASEAN’s economic transformation, focusing on sustainable development across land and marine ecosystems and reinforcing the region’s commitment to climate action.

In the socio-cultural sphere, ACV 2045 envisions a people-oriented and caring ASEAN that prioritises quality of life, inclusive growth and social cohesion. Key elements include universal health coverage, transformative education, decent employment opportunities and strong community participation.

The Vision also advocates for the empowerment of women and youth, promotion of a shared ASEAN identity, preservation of cultural heritage and the advancement of sports for development and unity.

The document stipulates that connectivity remains a key pillar, with ASEAN aiming for seamless physical and digital integration across member states.

“The Vision supports sustainable infrastructure development, digital innovation, efficient logistics and smarter urbanisation through ASEAN Smart Cities initiatives, while strengthening people-to-people linkages across the region,” it said.

It added that institutional strengthening is a cornerstone of ACV 2045, with renewed focus on building a more responsive, future-ready ASEAN Secretariat and improving coordination across pillars and sectors.

The Vision will be operationalised through six key documents, including the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045, the core Vision document, and strategic plans for each of the ASEAN Community pillars and ASEAN Connectivity.