Sultan Ibrahim makes historic state visit to Russia in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, will make history as the first Malaysian Head of State to conduct an official visit to Russia from August 5 to 10, 2025. The visit comes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Istana Negara confirmed the visit in a statement, highlighting its significance in reinforcing diplomatic relations established in 1967. “This visit also reflects the important role of the Malaysian monarchy in advancing the nation’s diplomacy,“ the statement said.

The trip aims to expand cooperation in trade, higher education, technology, and innovation while fostering stronger people-to-people ties. As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia will also leverage the visit to enhance strategic cooperation with Russia, an ASEAN Dialogue Partner since 1996.

In Moscow, Sultan Ibrahim will receive a state welcome ceremony at the Kremlin, followed by an official meeting with Putin. A state banquet hosted by the Russian President will also take place. His Majesty’s itinerary includes visits to the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) and the Tochka Kipeniya Technology and Innovation Hub.

The King will then proceed to Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan, a Muslim-majority autonomous region of Russia. There, he will meet with Rais Rustam Minnikhanov and tour a helicopter manufacturing facility. - Bernama