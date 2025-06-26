ASEAN urged to promote gender inclusivity in sports frameworks

GEORGE TOWN: ASEAN member states must develop structured frameworks to foster gender inclusivity in sports, ensuring equal opportunities for all, said Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Speaking at the closing of the ASEAN Conference on Gender Equity in Sports 2025, Adli emphasised that achieving gender equity in sports is a shared societal duty and moral imperative.

“We must enhance collaboration with regional and global bodies to devise innovative solutions for gender equity challenges in sports. ASEAN nations should continue empowering women in sports leadership and coaching, aligning with the ASEAN Work Plan on Sports 2021-2025 and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,“ he said.

The four-day conference, which began on June 23, concluded with a unified push to reshape the region’s sports sector through equity, inclusivity, and excellence.

Adli highlighted the need for meaningful female representation in leadership and decision-making roles, beyond tokenism or quotas. “More women in these roles will strengthen institutions, drive innovation, and enhance inclusivity,“ he added.

“Your participation reflects our shared resolve to challenge the status quo and advance gender equity in ASEAN sports,“ he said.