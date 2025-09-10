ASEAN WPS Summit reaffirms commitment to women in leadership roles

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2025 ASEAN Women, Peace and Security Summit has reaffirmed the region’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women in decision-making roles.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail stated that the summit also aimed to ensure ASEAN’s security approach considers the needs of women, families and communities.

She emphasised that Malaysia’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security demonstrates serious commitment but requires proper implementation through partnerships and stakeholder involvement.

Dr Wan Azizah firmly believes that regional cooperation is essential for successful implementation of women’s empowerment initiatives across ASEAN nations.

She strongly condemned the systematic destruction of educational infrastructure and the use of hunger as a weapon in conflict zones.

The Prime Minister’s wife stressed that support for the Palestinian people must remain resolute amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

Dr Wan Azizah highlighted that the Women, Peace and Security agenda extends beyond conflict discussions to include dignity, safety and human resilience.

The agenda also addresses challenges women face during peacetime, disaster recovery, public health crises and climate change risks.

She emphasised that women’s ability to contribute to national security is closely linked to the support they receive at home and in society.

Dr Wan Azizah noted that husbands supporting their wives’ ambitions and societies providing affordable childcare are investments in peace and security.

She concluded that fostering mutual respect and shared duties at home cultivates the next generation of leaders for a more just and equitable world. – Bernama