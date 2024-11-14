ATM armoured vehicle transporter crashed due to slippery road - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The accident involving an armoured vehicle transporter (KPKP) belonging to the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) last Thursday was caused by slippery and wet road conditions.

Gombak District Police Chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said that the initial investigation found that the road condition caused the driver, who was travelling from Kem Batu 5,, Mentakab, Pahang to Kem Syed Sirajuddin, Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, to skid and hit the metal road barrier.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said in a statement today.

On Nov 7, a video went viral on social media showing an ATM transporter carrying two armoured vehicles that skidded and fell into the opposite lane at KM35.3 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) heading towards Bentong.