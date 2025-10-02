Attorney-General confirms receiving Shafie Apdal’s show-cause reply

KUALA LUMPUR: Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has confirmed receiving Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s written reply to a show-cause notice issued against the Parti Warisan president.

Mohd Dusuki stated that the Attorney-General’s Chambers received the reply on September 29 when contacted by Bernama today.

The notice was issued on September 22 in relation to remarks made by Mohd Shafie during the Jelajah Inspirasi DSSA P187 Kinabatangan event on September 20.

He had allegedly questioned the lengthy duration of the inquest into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina during that event.

The notice required the politician to respond within seven days of its issuance.

On September 22, the Attorney-General’s Chambers stated it was reviewing in detail every part of Mohd Shafie’s remarks on the Zara Qairina case.

The Chambers also said it would not hesitate to take firm action under the law once the review is completed.

This firm action could include initiating contempt of court proceedings against the politician.

Earlier, a video of a dinner event went viral showing Mohd Shafie talking about the duration of the inquest proceedings.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Kota Kinabalu’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar.

She was discovered unconscious at 4 am on July 16 near her school hostel before being admitted to hospital.

On August 8, the Attorney-General’s Chambers ordered her remains to be exhumed for a post-mortem examination.

The Chambers announced an inquest into her death on August 13 following the post-mortem order.

So far, 16 witnesses have testified in the inquest which began on September 3.

Eight of these witnesses were children who provided testimony during the proceedings. – Bernama