Malaysian lawyers urge ICC or ICJ trial for Israel’s violations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association has demanded that Israel’s violations of international law be brought before either the International Criminal Court or the International Court of Justice for trial.

PPMM expressed strong solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian aid mission while condemning Israeli forces’ actions against Malaysian participants in international waters.

The association stated that the flotilla was undertaking a noble mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza’s people while navigating through international waters outside the blockaded maritime zone.

Israeli forces nevertheless acted aggressively by detaining and threatening Malaysians participating in this humanitarian mission.

This recent detention and seizure of humanitarian volunteers and activists in international waters represents a clear violation of international law that remains completely unacceptable.

PPMM declared that these actions amount to war crimes and constitute blatant breaches of multiple international legal instruments.

These violations include the Fourth Geneva Convention protecting civilians during wartime and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea guaranteeing navigation freedom in international waters.

The breaches also encompass International Humanitarian Law which establishes specific protections for humanitarian aid missions.

PPMM demanded the immediate release and safe return of all detained Malaysian citizens involved in the humanitarian mission.

The association urged all nations particularly the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to condemn Israel’s actions and pressure the regime toward international law compliance.

PPMM additionally called for firm and effective measures from the Malaysian government utilizing all available channels and platforms to secure the release of unlawfully detained Malaysians from the Sumud Flotilla mission.

Twelve Malaysians participating in the humanitarian mission were reported detained by Israel as the Global Sumud Flotilla entered the red zone of Gaza waters as of 7.50 am today. – Bernama