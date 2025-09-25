August 2025 supplementary electoral roll open for 30-day review

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission has announced a 30-day public review period for the newly gazetted August 2025 Supplementary Electoral Roll.

Commission secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus confirmed the roll contains 55,047 citizens automatically registered as new voters after turning 18 between August 1 and 31, 2025.

The supplementary roll also includes 13,598 voters who successfully changed their constituencies and 2,198 who updated their voting status or category.

Khairul Shahril urged all eligible citizens and voters who applied for changes to verify their registration details during the review period ending October 23.

Voters can check their status through multiple channels including the EC’s official portal, state election office websites, and the MySPR Semak mobile application.

The commission also provides a dedicated hotline at 03-8892 7218 for registration inquiries and verification assistance.

Individuals whose names are missing from the supplementary roll may submit a claim using Form C available through EC channels.

Voters wishing to object to their inclusion in the roll can formally lodge their objection by completing Form D.

All questions regarding the electoral roll review process can be directed to the EC’s official communication channels. – Bernama