Australia praises Malaysia’s ASEAN leadership and sustainability focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia has lauded Malaysia for its ambitious ASEAN chairmanship agenda, particularly its focus on inclusivity and sustainability. High Commissioner Danielle Heinecke praised Malaysia’s leadership in advancing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, a strategic roadmap for regional resilience and innovation.

In a video message posted by the Australian High Commission, Heinecke emphasised Australia’s commitment to ASEAN centrality. “As part of the Indo-Pacific and through our role in the East Asia Summit, Australia is deeply engaged in ASEAN’s future,“ she said.

She also acknowledged Malaysia’s successful hosting of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, attended by Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong. “This year, we’ve collaborated on key initiatives like the green economy, future jobs, and the ASEAN Women’s Peace and Security Agenda,“ Heinecke added.

Australia is supporting Timor-Leste’s ASEAN accession in partnership with Malaysia. Heinecke highlighted the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, noting Australia’s pride as one of Malaysia’s longest-standing regional partners. “We remain a reliable ally for ASEAN under Malaysia’s leadership,“ she affirmed.

The milestone reflects shared values, regional cooperation, and strong people-to-people ties, reinforcing both nations’ dedication to Indo-Pacific stability. - Bernama