WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced the repositioning of two nuclear submarines in response to remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, heightening tensions between the nuclear-armed nations. Trump described Medvedev’s statements as “foolish and inflammatory,“ prompting the strategic military move.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev ... I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,“ Trump stated in a social media post.

Security analysts viewed the announcement as a rhetorical escalation rather than an immediate military threat, noting that US nuclear submarines are already strategically positioned. Medvedev had warned Trump about Russia’s Soviet-era nuclear capabilities, to which Trump responded by urging caution.

The Pentagon declined to confirm submarine movements, maintaining secrecy over nuclear deterrence operations. Experts cautioned against public nuclear posturing, with Daryl Kimball of the Arms Control Association calling Trump’s remarks “irresponsible and inadvisable.”

Tensions between Washington and Moscow have intensified as Trump grows frustrated with Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev, a vocal Kremlin hawk, has repeatedly issued stark warnings, though US officials downplayed his latest comments as unserious.

Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists noted that US submarines are always on standby, making Trump’s order largely symbolic. “The subs are always there all the time and don’t need to be moved into position,“ he said.

Russia has ignored Trump’s 10-day ceasefire ultimatum, with Putin asserting confidence in Moscow’s battlefield momentum. Diplomatic efforts remain stalled as both sides exchange heated rhetoric. - Reuters