Tesla ordered to pay $243m in fatal Autopilot crash case

MIAMI: A Florida jury has ordered Tesla to pay $243 million in damages over a fatal 2019 crash involving its Autopilot system. The verdict marks a rare legal setback for the electric vehicle maker, which faces growing scrutiny over its self-driving technology.

Jurors awarded $129 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages to the estate of Naibel Benavides Leon and her former boyfriend Dillon Angulo. Tesla was found 33% liable for compensatory damages, amounting to $42.6 million, while the driver, George McGee, was deemed 67% responsible.

“Tesla designed Autopilot only for controlled-access highways yet deliberately chose not to restrict drivers from using it elsewhere,“ said plaintiffs’ attorney Brett Schreiber. “Today’s verdict represents justice for Naibel’s tragic death and Dillon’s lifelong injuries.”

Tesla announced plans to appeal, calling the verdict “wrong” and claiming it undermines automotive safety innovation. The company argued the crash resulted solely from driver error, stating, “No car in 2019, and none today, would have prevented this crash.”

Legal experts say the ruling could encourage more lawsuits against Tesla, which has previously settled similar cases out of court. “This is the first time Tesla has been hit with a judgment in one of the many fatalities linked to Autopilot,“ noted Marquette University law professor Alex Lemann.

The case stems from a 2019 incident where McGee’s Model S struck a parked Chevrolet Tahoe at 62 mph (100 kph). Benavides Leon died from her injuries, while Angulo sustained permanent disabilities. Investigators said McGee was distracted by a dropped phone and ignored traffic signals.

Despite Tesla’s insistence that Autopilot was not at fault, jurors found the software contributed to the crash. “The only way the jury could have ruled against Tesla was by finding a defect with Autopilot,“ said autonomous technology expert Philip Koopman.

The verdict comes as Tesla seeks to expand its robotaxi business amid declining EV sales. Analysts warn the ruling may complicate CEO Elon Musk’s efforts to position Tesla as a leader in autonomous driving. - Reuters