Australia’s 2040 strategy to boost trade and investment with Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 underscores its commitment to deepening trade and investment ties with the region, projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2040.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlighted the importance of rebuilding trust and enhancing cooperation as key priorities under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s leadership.

“It is (ASEAN) central to regional stability, guards against conflict and reinforces the rules and norms that protect us all,” Wong said in a statement.

She noted Australia’s long-standing partnership with ASEAN, being its first Dialogue Partner and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner.

As Australia celebrates 70 years of diplomatic presence in Malaysia, Wong expressed eagerness to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to explore ways to strengthen economic and strategic ties.

She also reaffirmed Australia’s support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, praising its focus on inclusivity and sustainability.

During the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum, Wong will emphasise Australia’s dedication to conflict prevention, multilateralism, and rules-based trade.

She attended the Post-Ministerial Conference at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, joined by ASEAN leaders and Timor-Leste’s representatives. - Bernama