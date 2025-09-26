Australian couple lost in Batu Ferringhi forest found safe by rescuers

GEORGE TOWN: An Australian couple reported missing after losing their way while hiking in a forest near Freedom Hill, Happy Rock in Batu Ferringhi has been found safe.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Fire and Rescue Operations Division John Sagun Francis identified the rescued individuals as 44-year-old Patrick Philippe Chung and his 45-year-old wife Patricia Wong.

The operations commander assessed the situation before initiating a search and rescue operation based on the location the victims shared via WhatsApp.

The couple was located safely with assistance from members of the public present at the site.

They were then escorted to the base of the hill and handed over to the police, concluding the operation at 6.41 pm.

The search and rescue mission was conducted by a team of six personnel from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station. – Bernama