Autopsy reveals no injuries in mother-daughter deaths in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police have completed autopsies on a woman and her two-year-old daughter whose bodies were discovered in a Jalan Bukit Gambir apartment yesterday. The results revealed no signs of injuries or wounds, according to authorities.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad stated that the forensic examination at Penang Hospital found internal organ decomposition but no evidence of foul play. “The case remains classified as sudden deaths,“ he said in a statement today.

The bodies were found after residents reported a foul odor coming from the apartment unit. Police responded to the tip-off and made the grim discovery. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.