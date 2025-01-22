PUTRAJAYA: Every strata of society in this country must avoid taking any action or issuing statements that could affect the good relations between races and religions, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron said the real responsibility of Malaysians is to observe the sensitivities to ensure the peace and prosperity of Malaysia is assured.

“Any action or speech that violates such principles must be stopped immediately to maintain the peace that we have enjoyed for a long time.

“We need to play our respective roles more responsibly in strengthening relations between the multi-racial communities in our country,” he said in a statement today.

Aaron was commenting on the incident of red paint being thrown at a convenience store in Universiti Malaya (UM) which was linked to the issue of selling ‘ham and cheese’ sandwich products recently.

He also requested that all parties not stir up trouble and give space to the investigation process carried out by the police, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the enforcement officers of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

On Jan 13, JAKIM in a media statement confirmed that the ‘ham and cheese’ product sold in the premises of the public university did not have the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) and that the company that produced the food item was not a SPHM holder.

Meanwhile, UM in a statement today said it was taking the paint splashing incident at KK Mart premises in the campus seriously and had filed a police report for further action.

“UM is committed to providing full cooperation to the authorities in conducting the investigation. UM also urges that strict action be taken against those responsible to ensure that such matters do not recur.

“UM also calls on any party with any information related to this incident to come forward to assist in the investigation,“ according to the statement.