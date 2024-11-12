Avoid driving through floodwaters, public urged

PETALING JAYA: Motorists are urged not to drive through flooded roads, as most vehicles are not designed for such conditions and doing so could lead to disastrous consequences, said experts.

National Defence University of Malaysia Mechanical Engineering professor Dr Aidy Ali said unlike specialised amphibious vehicles used in military operations, most cars are highly vulnerable to water damage, including engine failure, electrical malfunctions and compromised braking systems.

“The water level during floods can be unpredictable, so avoid driving through if you can’t see the road as your car could be swept away. Knowing the risks, it’s safer to find alternative routes or wait until the floodwaters recede. Overconfidence can lead to (calamities), including the loss of life.”

UiTM Malaysia Institute of Transport director Assoc Prof Dr Wan Mazlina Wan Mohamed said driving through floodwaters poses significant mechanical risks to vehicles, often resulting in costly repairs.

“The biggest risk is to the engine. If water enters the air intake and stalls the engine, restarting it while submerged can cause hydrolock, damaging internal parts like pistons and rods.”

She stressed that the vehicle should remain off and be towed to a service centre for a comprehensive inspection to evaluate the extent of the damage.

“Electronic systems, such as sensors, wiring and control units are especially susceptible to water damage. Taking preventive measures such as moving the car to higher ground

could avoid expensive repairs and the inconvenience of restoring a flood-damaged vehicle,” she said.

Automobile mechanic Mohamad Zaidi Mohamad Soude, 44, said the cost of repairing a flood-damaged vehicle varies, depending on the make and model. For example, repairs for a Ford could range from RM8,500 to RM12,000, while for more affordable brands, the costs are generally between RM6,000 and RM7,000.

“But the final cost often depends on the damaged parts. For instance, during the major floods in Shah Alam in December 2021, repair costs on some cars were as high as RM15,000.”

Mohamad Zaidi said the most expensive components to repair vary depending on the car, with electronics often being the priciest, particularly in continental cars.

“While not all parts are usually damaged, electronic systems are often the most affected.”

General Insurance Association of Malaysia CEO Chua Kim Soon said since the devastating December 2021 floods, there has been a significant rise in uptake of flood coverage for motor vehicles as owners are now more aware of the risks and importance of protecting their vehicles.

He said policy purchases for flood coverage surged by 160% in 2022 compared with 2021.

“The rate jumped from 5% in 2021 to 12% in 2022, which is more than double in a single year. By 2023, the figure further rose to 14%, reflecting a continued upward trend in consumer interest in vehicle flood protection.”

Chua said a special report by the Statistics Department on flood impacts revealed that in 2023, flood related losses totalled RM0.8 billion, compared with RM6.1 billion in 2021, when severe floods affected several states in late December that year and early January 2022.

“For 2024, the full extent of losses has yet to be determined. However, early estimates suggest that the Northeast Monsoon floods alone have resulted in over RM1 billion in damages,” he said.

“As floods are a natural occurrence in Malaysia, with the severity growing each year due to climate change impact, we encourage individuals and businesses to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their assets.

“By raising awareness, we aim to encourage more individuals to include flood coverage in their policies, ensuring better financial protection during disasters.”