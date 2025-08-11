Malaysia aims to expand cocoa cultivation to 10,000 hectares by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) has set a target to expand Malaysia’s cocoa cultivation area to 10,000 hectares by 2030.

This initiative aims to meet rising demand for high-quality Malaysian cocoa, up from the current 5,985 hectares.

Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin highlighted the Cocoa Cultivation Promotion Programme as a key strategy.

The programme, led by KPK and the Malaysian Cocoa Board, focuses on boosting cultivation through the plantation sector.

Chan also announced an upcoming engagement programme in Tawau to promote cocoa farming in Sabah.

He shared this during a Dewan Rakyat session in response to a question from Datuk Lo Su Fui (GRS-Tawau).

Recent data shows dried cocoa bean prices surged by 141 per cent to RM24,274 per metric tonne in 2024.

This marks a significant rise from RM10,073 in 2023, reflecting growing market demand.

When asked about cocoa-based products, Chan emphasised KPK’s focus on branding premium local cocoa.

The ministry promotes single-origin and fine-flavoured cocoa to attract global chocolate makers.

KPK also provides tailored support to farmers, including fertilisers and pest control measures.

These efforts aim to enhance soil fertility and reduce crop losses from pests and diseases.

The expansion plan aligns with Malaysia’s goal to strengthen its position in the global cocoa market.

Farmers will benefit from targeted assistance to sustain and grow their cocoa cultivation.

The initiative underscores Malaysia’s commitment to high-quality cocoa production and agricultural sustainability.

With rising prices and demand, the sector presents new opportunities for local producers.

The government’s support aims to ensure long-term growth and competitiveness in the cocoa industry. - Bernama