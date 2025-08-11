Japan orders evacuations as heavy rains trigger floods and landslides

TOKYO: Japanese officials have issued urgent evacuation orders for millions of residents after torrential rains triggered widespread flooding and landslides in the country’s southwest.

Several people remain missing as rising waters submerged homes and vehicles across Kumamoto prefecture.

Television footage from affected areas showed houses, shops and cars under approximately one metre of floodwater.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported Tamana city received over 37 centimetres of rainfall within six hours, setting a new local record.

“The situation is life-threatening and safety must be ensured immediately,“ the weather agency stated.

Authorities have advised more than three million residents across southwestern regions to evacuate, with 384,000 facing the highest-level warning.

In Kosa town, a man disappeared after a landslide struck near his vehicle while his family remained safe inside the car.

Rescue teams in Misato town are attempting to reach an elderly man trapped in his home following another landslide.

“Rain was so heavy that I couldn’t see what’s in front of me for four to five hours,“ said Misato town official Kazuhiro Masunaga.

Two individuals in Fukuoka city were reportedly swept away by floodwaters on Sunday and have not been located. – AFP