Avoid slander, misinformation during Ramadan, urges Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has called on all Muslims to steer clear of slander and the spread of fake news during the holy month of Ramadan.

Wishing Muslims a blessed Ramadan, he expressed hope that this year’s fasting month would be filled with peace and blessings.

“May Allah grant strength and patience to all Muslims so that they can perform their acts of worship with devotion and have them accepted.

“Let us all strive to strengthen our worship and avoid all forms of slander and the spread of fake news,” he said in a social media post.

Muslims in Malaysia begin fasting tomorrow.