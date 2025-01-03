KUALA LUMPUR: Mosques and suraus under the administration of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) have been instructed to provide the best facilities for congregants throughout the month of Ramadan, which begins tomorrow.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that at the same time, the Ihya’ Ramadan programme has been planned throughout the month and will be organised by various agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

“Wishing everyone a blessed Ramadan filled with devotion and reflection. May Allah grant strength to all Muslims to fulfill their religious obligations throughout this holy month,” he said in a social media post in conjunction with Ramadan.

Other Cabinet ministers also took the opportunity to extend their Ramadan greetings and well wishes to all Muslims in the country via social media.

Praying that Ramadan brings blessings and well-being, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu also urged the public to practice moderation throughout the month by avoiding wastage and planning their expenses when purchasing food for the break of fast.

Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli encouraged Muslims to use this sacred month to improve themselves, strengthen their relationship with Allah and foster stronger ties with fellow Muslims.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan prayed that Muslims be granted longevity and good health to observe fasting and increase their acts of worship and charitable activities.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said Ramadan is not just about fasting but also serves as the best platform to promote tolerance and mutual respect among people.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa expressed hope that Ramadan would bring peace, reflection and strength for Muslims to increase their acts of worship and take the opportunity to deepen their piety.

Similar Ramadan greetings were shared by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also hoped that this blessed month would bring joy to all Muslims and suggested that those traveling to mosques take the opportunity to report potholes via the ‘MYJalan’ app.