Awareness, diet control vital to curb diabetes

PETALING JAYA: With today being World Diabetes Day, medical specialists are calling on authorities to promote greater awareness on diabetes and diet control.

The 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey showed diabetes affects 15.6% of Malaysian adults, including a significant portion of youths.

Internal medicine physician and diabetes specialist Dr Lavanya Narayanan said the survey highlighted the need for increased awareness, prevention and effective management of the escalating health crisis as many individuals aged between 18 and 29 may be unaware that they have it.

She said the shift to younger people being affected by diabetes is largely due to changes in lifestyle, with high-calorie diets,

sugar-laden drinks and lack of exercise becoming prevalent.

“Type two diabetes mellitus (T2DM) makes up the majority of diabetes cases in Malaysia and has become extremely common. Nearly one in five adults is affected.

“T2DM could lead to severe complications if not well managed, including vision loss from diabetic retinopathy, kidney failure requiring dialysis and increased risk of heart disease and stroke.”

Diabetic neuropathy often affects the feet, leading to injuries that may go unnoticed and in extreme cases, require amputation.

She said managing T2DM can be an overwhelming and exhausting daily challenge as advanced-stage patients often experience nerve damage that limits their mobility and independence, which could disrupt even the simplest activities, such as walking or holding objects.

She added that studies showed that people with diabetes are twice as likely to experience depression compared with those without, while anxiety often comes from the unpredictability of blood sugar levels and the constant vigilance that is required.

Lavanya said diabetes distress, which encompasses the mental and emotional exhaustion that comes with constantly monitoring food, exercise and glucose levels, causes many to feel isolated, burnt out or hopeless because of the relentless pressure to manage their health.

She also said beyond the individual impact, it is essential to break the stigma around mental health issues affecting diabetic patients, acknowledging their challenges and encouraging open discussions.

According to her, World Diabetes Day serves as a reminder of the need to address diabetes in Malaysia as taking a proactive approach to disease management would give people a better chance at a full and active life despite their condition.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Food Technology Programme lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Khairi Mohd Zainol recommended practical tips on balancing traditional rice-based dishes with blood sugar control.

“Switching to wholegrain rice, such as brown or red rice, could help lower the glycemic impact. Another important factor is portion control, in which you fill your plate with more vegetables, lean meats and healthy fats to slow glucose absorption.”

He recommended substituting ingredients such as white rice with mixed grains or

adding vegetables and lean proteins to reduce carbohydrates and increase fibre intake.

He said it is tricky to regulate portion sizes due to the communal dining culture of Malaysia, in which family and friends share huge portions and high-calorie foods, that may cause diabetes cases to increase.

“Roti canai served with curry and nasi lemak are heavy in fat and refined carbs, which have the potential to quickly raise blood sugar levels. Over time, they raise the risk of insulin resistance and cause diabetes.

“Beverages such as canned drinks and teh tarik, and desserts such as ais kacang increase daily sugar intake and are another serious issue.”

He advised families to make healthier choices by adopting different cooking methods, such as steaming, grilling or air frying instead of deep frying as it cuts down on oils while preserving flavour.