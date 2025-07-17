Technology no substitute for family values, says Mustapha

KUCHING: Education on technology use must be introduced gradually and integrated into higher learning to prevent overdependence, which could weaken family bonds and cultural values, said Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He highlighted concerns over students preferring digital interactions, such as ChatGPT, over conversations with parents.

“They claim these apps give quick answers, while parents are often too busy to respond,“ he said at the ‘Wanita Pesona Elegan, Jiwa Sejahtera’ seminar at Kuching Polytechnic.

The seminar, organised by Pertubuhan SALWA Malaysia and Puspanita, saw 600 participants.

Mustapha also cautioned against parents using gadgets to pacify young children, stressing the need for awareness among ministries and NGOs.

“We unknowingly let technology replace our role, making children see devices, not parents, as their guide,“ he said.

He encouraged students to engage in leadership activities to build confidence and skills.

“Direct involvement in organising programmes sharpens management abilities, adding value after graduation,“ he added. - Bernama