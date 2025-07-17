Mutiara Line LRT construction begins as SRS Consortium gets NTP

GEORGE TOWN: The Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project has officially entered its construction phase after SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd, the main civil contractor for Package 1 (CMC1), received the Notice to Proceed (NTP) from project developer MRT Corporation (MRTC) on July 15.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow described the development as a key milestone for the state’s first LRT project.

“On behalf of the Penang government, I would like to express our gratitude for the issuance of the official notice given. With this, the construction phase will proceed as scheduled,“ he said in a statement.

Initial construction works will involve utility relocation, road widening, earth piling, and site preparation across approved locations along the Mutiara Line.

The state government is also awaiting the tender results for the CMC2 Package, covering the Macallum to Penang Sentral route, as well as the rail system package for the entire line.

Chow highlighted several project milestones achieved this year, including the groundbreaking at Bandar Sri Pinang Station, SRS Consortium’s appointment as turnkey contractor for CMC1 in January, and the latest NTP issuance.

To ensure transparency, the state government will introduce a strategic communication platform and feedback line for all mega infrastructure projects in Penang.

“The state government calls on all stakeholders, especially the people of Penang, to provide full cooperation throughout the implementation of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2031,“ he added.

The 29.5-kilometre Mutiara Line LRT will feature 21 stations, improving connectivity between Penang Island and the mainland while easing road congestion.

The main route spans from Pulau Tambakan Selatan to Penang Sentral and Komtar Station, with trains operating on a rotating schedule. - Bernama