Ayer Keroh schoolboy kidnapping bid was a misunderstanding, police confirm

AYER KEROH: Police have confirmed that allegations of an attempted kidnapping involving a schoolboy in Ayer Keroh were due to a misunderstanding.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit stated that the misunderstanding began when a school van driver reported seeing the nine-year-old boy with an unidentified woman.

The boy’s mother, a 28-year-old cashier, subsequently lodged a police report due to fears of a kidnapping attempt.

Police later received a report from a 44-year-old woman hawker who saw herself being identified as the alleged kidnapper in the school’s WhatsApp group.

The hawker explained she was merely picking up her own son and had briefly spoken to the boy about an eraser incident.

Investigations revealed no criminal element, and both women resolved the misunderstanding at the Ayer Keroh police station.

Christopher urged the public to avoid posting or speculating about incidents without official confirmation from authorities. – Bernama