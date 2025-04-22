TAPAH: A total of 93.4 per cent of the 500 police personnel and their spouses fulfilled their responsibility as early voters in the Ayer Kuning state by-election today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the early voting process was held at two polling centres - the Anggerik Hall of the Tapah Police Headquarters (IPD) Housing Complex, which was open from 8 am to noon, and Dewan Rekreasi Pegawai Kanan, of the 3rd Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) in Bidor, which was opened until 5 pm.

“The EC would like to congratulate the returning officer and the team for carrying out their responsibilities very well today,“ he said in a statement tonight.

The Ayer Kuning by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

The polling day for the Ayer Kuning by-election is this Saturday (April 26).

It was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22.