KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Youth has not ruled out the possibility of lobbying for their candidate for the impending Ayer Kuning state by-election following the death of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, last Saturday.

Its chief, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, said UMNO Youth did indeed have potential candidates and efforts to lobby representatives from that wing as candidates in any election were common in the party.

“Is UMNO Youth lobbying to be a candidate? Of course. Whether it’s UMNO Youth, Wanita UMNO, Puteri UMNO or anyone else, lobbying is common.

“But, we’ll leave it to the wisdom of the leadership, we’ll submit the name to the president, and ultimately the president will decide,” he told a press conference after receiving a visit from a delegation from the Indonesian Golkar Party (AMPG) Youth Group at Menara Dato Onn here, today.

Ishsam, 59, died of a heart attack after participating in the 4-corner Football Championship at the City Stadium, Georgetown, Penang on Saturday.

The Tapah UMNO chief won the seat in the last general election with a 2,213-vote majority in a five-cornered fight.