KUALA LUMPUR: All parties involved in the upcoming Ayer Kuning state by-election are reminded to campaign responsibly and avoid touching sensitive matters, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said.

He said the campaign period starting April 12 should serve as an example of a mature and respectful democratic process that does not provoke racial or religious tension.

“As a multiracial, multi-religious and multicultural country, we must always uphold decorum throughout the campaign, in line with the principles of the Rukun Negara, particularly Courtesy and Morality, as well as the values of Malaysia MADANI.

“Avoid issues related to religion, race and royalty (the 3Rs) or any form of provocation that could threaten national harmony,” he said in a statement today.

Aaron said firm action will be taken against individuals or parties who make inflammatory statements or engage in acts of provocation or insult against any race, religion or individual.

He said applicable legal provisions include Section 4(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954, which covers offences involving statements or actions that may cause racial or religious discord during the campaign period.

“Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 allows for action against offensive or inappropriate communication, while Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 relates to incitement offences,” he added.

He also reminded all candidates, supporters and voters to ensure that communication, whether on social media or in-person campaigning, is respectful, free from hate speech and does not offend any party.

In this regard, he urged everyone to preserve national unity and fulfill their responsibilities as Malaysians.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was triggered following the passing of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on Feb 25.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling for April 26, with nominations on April 12 and early voting on April 22.