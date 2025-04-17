KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese President Xi Jinping has outlined a three-point proposal to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, during talks with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

According to a statement on its website, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi’s first proposal is for both countries to uphold strategic independence and carry out high-level strategic coordination.

“Both China and Malaysia are self-reliant nations that oppose external interference. Both countries should continue on the development paths suited to their respective national conditions, resolutely support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and hold their future and destiny firmly in their own hands,” the statement read.

The second point focused on combining efforts for development and setting a benchmark for high-quality cooperation.

Xi said China is committed to advancing Chinese modernisation on all fronts through high-quality development. This is highly compatible with Malaysia’s Ekonomi MADANI initiative.

He called for the two sides to work together to expand cooperation in the digital economy, green economy, blue economy, artificial intelligence and other frontier areas, and strengthen the integrated development of industrial chains, supply chains, value chains, data chains, and talent chains.

“It is important to push for the transformation and upgrade of cooperation in traditional fields, and promote two-way investment.

“The two countries should promote rail-sea intermodal transport, upgrade “Two Countries, Twin Parks,” and turn Malaysia’s major ports into important hubs of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor,” it said.

Xi further proposed for China and Malaysia to carry forward the friendship forged through generations, and deepening inter-civilisational exchanges and mutual learning.

He said having signed a mutual visa exemption agreement, the two sides should seize the opportunity to scale up tourism, youth and subnational exchanges, and deepen cooperation in culture, education, sports, film, and media, among others, in order to foster closer people-to-people connection and renew their traditional friendship.

China is also ready to continue joint research on giant panda conservation with Malaysia, he said.

Xi has undertaken a three-day state visit to Malaysia from Tuesday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.