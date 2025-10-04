Ayer Kuning polls: Nominations at Tapah’s Dewan Merdeka

TAPAH: Nominations for the Ayer Kuning state by-election this Saturday will be held at Dewan Merdeka here, the Election Commission (EC) said.

In a statement today, EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said prospective candidates must submit their nomination papers between 9 am and 10 am to the Returning Officer at the nomination centre.

He advised them to fill out the required forms and go through them with the Returning Officer’s Office or the State Election Office before nomination day.

At the same time, he also recommended that the candidates make their deposit payments in advance, with the payment receipt to be brought on nomination day as proof of payment.

“Candidates representing any political party are required to submit a letter of authorisation for the use of the party’s symbol when submitting their nomination papers,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said candidates who have paid the campaign deposit are subject to the Election Offences Act 1954 [Act 5] and local authority bylaws.

This includes the use of musical instruments or loudspeakers for political campaigning via vehicles and waiting or being within 50 metres of the boundary set on nomination day, an offence under Act 5.

“EC urges all prospective candidates and political parties involved to always comply with the laws, regulations, code of ethics and instructions issued by EC, the local authority and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the nomination process,” he added.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is being held following the passing of incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, who died of a heart attack on Feb 25.

EC has set polling day for April 26 with early voting on April 22.