KUCHING: Simanggang, located in the Sri Aman division, has the potential for a hydro pump development project, to boost economic activities in the area, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the initiative should be considered in line with the infrastructure project being developed by the state government involving the Simanggang area and its surroundings.

“I am sharing this proposal so that we can find ways to increase economic activities in Simanggang... Simanggang used to be isolated but now it is the middle of Kuching-Betong where people will use the coastal road to cross this area.

“I hope the people of (Simanggang) can hold an economic forum to discuss the potential of the Simanggang area with the infrastructure that is taking place now,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri 2025 ceremony organised by Anak Perantau Simanggang (APS) and the Sri Aman Mosque Trustees Board here, today.

The Premier also encouraged APS to lead an economic forum to explore the role of Simanggang in contributing to the new economy, in line with the Sarawak government’s initiatives.

Abang Johari said among the development projects being implemented involving the Simanggang area and the Sri Aman district included the construction of the coastal road, Batang Lupar Bridge 1 and 2 and the Samarahan-Sri Aman two-way road.