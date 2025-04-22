SUNGAI PETANI: Libraries must be given greater prominence and highlighted as a catalyst for national progress, including in the economy, politics, society, education and culture.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said libraries, as repositories of knowledge, play a very significant role in the development of a nation.

“Currently, there are 1,076 village libraries providing services to all Malaysians from Perlis to Sabah,” he said after launching the 2025 Let’s Read Together for 10 Minutes programme and distribution of Semarak Membaca 2025 book vouchers, held in conjunction with World Book and Copyright Day, here today.

According to him, out of all the village libraries, 506 are under the management of the National Library of Malaysia (PNM), while the remaining 570 are under state jurisdictions.

“This does not include university libraries, state public libraries, libraries in government agencies, as well as school resource centres, which total 13,674,” he said.

Aaron said the culture of reading should be turned into a lifestyle as it is the first step towards all forms of progress and encourages a more progressive and mature mindset among the people.

He added that a country’s progress and the advancement of its civilisation can flourish if its people are of a high intellectual calibre, nurtured through the practice of reading.

“In line with this goal, the Ministry of National Unity, through PNM, has implemented a total of 48,686 reading promotion programmes in 2024.

“As part of the ongoing effort to promote the reading culture among the people, the MADANI government, through the Ministry of National Unity, has organised the ‘Let’s Read for 10 Minutes’ programme and the Semarak Membaca 2025 book vouchers in conjunction with World Book and Copyright Day,” he said.

He said the programme has the potential to rekindle interest in reading, in line with the MADANI government’s vision to build a knowledgeable society.