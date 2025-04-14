TAPAH: Perak Amanah Youth has lodged a police report over alleged fraud involving the religious teaching credentials of Ayer Kuning state by-election Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek.

The report was filed by its deputy chief Ahmad Munzirie Ahmad Kabir at the Tapah district police headquarters today.

Ahmad Munzirie claimed that Abd Muhaimin had obtained a religious teaching credential from the Perak State Mufti Department despite holding a political position, something he said contradicts existing guidelines.

It is understood that Abd Muhaimin served as the Tapah PAS division deputy chief from 2015 to 2017 and currently heads the same division.

Ahmad Munzirie alleged that there may have been falsification of information or official documents, potentially warranting investigation under the Penal Code, including Section 420 for cheating and Section 468 for document forgery.

“The candidate is believed to have obtained the credential even though he is ineligible due to his political role and current candidacy in the election. This not only violates existing rules but also defies the decree of the Sultan of Perak, who is the head of Islamic affairs in the state,” he said.

He urged the authorities to conduct a thorough and uncompromising investigation in the interest of upholding the rule of law and the institution of the monarchy.