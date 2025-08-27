Azalina urges Umno members to use party channels for internal disputes

PUTRAJAYA: Umno members and leaders should utilise established party channels to address any dissatisfaction or disputes within the organisation.

Party information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said emphasised that members can lodge formal reports with the Umno Disciplinary Board to resolve internal matters.

“If anyone is dissatisfied, they can report to the Disciplinary Board,” she told reporters after attending the Monthly Assembly and Jalur Gemilang Flag-Raising Ceremony.

Azalina, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, highlighted that Umno has maintained systematic disciplinary procedures since its formation in 1946.

She stated that “UMNO is a party with traditions, and issues are usually resolved through discussions” when addressing questions about the dispute between Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh and Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

The dispute emerged after Muhamad Akmal reportedly challenged Lokman to confront him either through legal action or in person regarding claims about pushing for Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein to become prime minister.

Regarding a letter from Kapar Umno Youth urging disciplinary action against Lokman for alleged ethics breaches, Azalina suggested the matter could be raised through party discussions.

She explained that “UMNO practises democracy” where “criticism, disagreement or support are all part of democracy” within the party structure.

Azalina noted that “as an old party, UMNO has leaders and members with different views” but serious issues can be elevated to the Supreme Council meeting for resolution. – Bernama