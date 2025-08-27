Elderly couple denied coffee at cashless cafe, netizens ask: “Why not both?”

A Threads post has gone viral after a Malaysian user shared a heartwarming yet heartbreaking incident involving an elderly couple who struggled to buy coffee at a cashless café.

In the post, the user wrote: “Cashless. These days most shops run on a cashless concept.

“This morning while I was having a drink at CBTL, a lovely elderly couple came in to buy coffee.

“The wife placed the order while the husband was already seated. Suddenly, they couldn’t pay because they only had cash.

“So, the couple left, and I saw them head straight to the Starbucks in front — which is also cashless at certain outlets.

“Wouldn’t it be better if shops still accepted both cashless and cash? That way, those who only have cash can still pay.

“ It’s especially sad for the elderly who don’t use online payment — it makes something as simple as buying coffee difficult,” the user shared.

The post quickly gained traction, with many Malaysians sympathising with the couple and echoing similar experiences.

Some begged to differ.

One user called dzulichan opined: “I think even senior citizens know how to use phones and have bank cards, especially those who can afford to go to Coffee Bean for drinks.”

“Cashless is convenient for sure but u dont have to completely omit the use of cash,” xonienaz commented.

“Cashless is one thing. But even to place an order, you have to scan a QR code,” khadijah_rashid added.

“Aww, pity them. I vote for both options. It’s more convenient. I always keep some cash with me in case there’s an internet problem in certain areas,” miss.sinovia empathised.