KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, the senior director of Special Operations at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), has been appointed as the commission’s Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention), effective from Feb 13.

In a statement, the MACC announced that Azmi, 57, who has previously held the position of director of Intelligence, will be replacing Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali, who retired on Nov 17, 2024.

“Azmi, who holds a Diploma in Business Studies from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), began his service with the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) on July 29, 1991,” according to the statement.

“With extensive experience in operations and prevention sectors, he has also served with the Pahang MACC, Sarawak MACC, Perak MACC, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA), the Human Resource Management Division, and the Intelligence Division,“ according to the statement.

The statement also noted that nine MACC officers received letters of appointment, promotion, and placement from the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar on Feb 13.

Among them were Datuk Idris Zaharudin, appointed as senior director of the Intelligence Division; Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar (senior director of MACA); Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin (senior director of Special Operations); and Datuk Ahmad Sabri Mohamed (director of Perak MACC).

Also receiving their letters were Datuk Nazli Rasyid Sulong, appointed as director of the Community Education Division; Ismajuri Ismail (deputy director of Special Operations); Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin (senior director of the National Governance Planning Division); Rasidah Abdul Karim (director of the Policy, Planning, and Research Division); and Hairuzam Mohamad Amin@Hamim (director of Selangor MACC).