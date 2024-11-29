Azmin appointed Bersatu sec-gen - Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has been appointed as Bersatu secretary-general effective yesterday, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

In a Facebook post tonight, Muhyiddin also announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Rina Harun as treasurer-general and Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz as party information chief for the 2024-2027 session.

“I pray that those appointed will carry out their duties enshrined in the Bersatu Constitution with trust, efficiency and integrity,” he said.

In the post, Muhyiddin also expressed his gratitude to former Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, former treasurer-general Datuk Mohamed Salleh Bajuri and former information chief Datuk Razali Idris for their dedication and service to the party.

On July 13, Muhyiddin said the party’s Supreme Council had given him the mandate to consult with the party leadership to ensure that the party elections in October would not lead to factions.