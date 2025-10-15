Malaysia and Cambodia strengthen cooperation to combat drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Cambodia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating cross-border drug trafficking and enhancing regional security.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the agenda was discussed during a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun in Phnom Penh.

“This meeting provided an important platform to review the progress of existing cooperation and to chart new initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in strategic areas, including law enforcement, cross-border drug prevention, rehabilitation, youth protection, and regional security collaboration,” he said in a Facebook post.

At the meeting, Ahmad Zahid also highlighted Malaysia’s approach to fighting drugs, which now emphasises rehabilitation, including the operation of active rehab centres, technical training through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and various community initiatives to eliminate social stigma against former addicts.

He said Cambodia also expressed interest in collaboration, particularly through training, the exchange of expertise, and visits to rehabilitation centres such as the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres.

“Insya-Allah, this agreement will create opportunities for more dynamic cooperation in tackling shared challenges, directly benefiting Malaysians and Cambodians, while enhancing regional security, stability, and fostering a more prosperous future,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid is in Cambodia for a three-day working visit from October 13 to 15.

He is in Phnom Penh to attend the 13th ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting on Disaster Management, the 14th Meeting of the Conference of Parties to the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response, and related meetings. – Bernama