Marine police seize illegal firecrackers and liquor in Pokok Sena raids

ALOR SETAR: The Langkawi Marine Police Intelligence Unit confiscated illegal firecrackers valued at RM26,285 during a raid on a house in Taman Bandar Baru, Pokok Sena.

Marine Police Region 1 commander ACP Rusley Chi Ari stated that a 48-year-old local man was present inside the house during the 1.30 pm operation.

He confirmed that several boxes containing various types of Happy Boom firecrackers were found stored without valid documentation.

Rusley added that the items were believed to be intended for the local market ahead of the upcoming Deepavali celebration.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

A separate raid in the same area resulted in the seizure of assorted liquor worth RM7,900.

A 22-year-old man was detained in connection with the liquor seizure.

Rusley noted that these items were also held without proper documentation.

The liquor case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.

Both suspects have been taken to the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters for further action. – Bernama