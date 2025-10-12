B2 licence programme effective in reducing road accidents says minister

KUCHING: The nationwide B2 motorcycle licence programme is an effective initiative to help reduce road accidents involving motorcyclists and their pillion riders according to Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said the programme not only enables participants to obtain valid licences but also provides them with exposure and knowledge on safe and courteous riding practices.

Hasbi explained that participants are equipped with the same level of knowledge as other candidates sitting for the driving test during the programme.

The deputy minister stated that as more motorcyclists become licensed and gain awareness of proper riding practices the risk of accidents especially fatal ones can be reduced.

He emphasised their aim to produce responsible motorcyclists who can set an example for others to lessen the number of road accidents involving riders and pillion passengers nationwide.

Hasbi added that the B2 licence programme also brings additional benefits to the people particularly with the implementation of the government’s targeted fuel subsidy scheme.

He urged road users to continually improve their knowledge and understanding of traffic laws suggesting that refresher courses could be organised to remind drivers of road safety regulations and ethics.

Hasbi encouraged those who already hold licences to take the initiative to upgrade themselves and re-familiarise with road rules noting that all this information is easily accessible today.

Yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed concern over the high number of road fatalities with Malaysia losing about 60,000 lives in road accidents over the past 10 years.

Ahmad Zahid who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion revealed that 82% of those deaths involved motorcyclists and pillion riders.

The government launched the MyLesen B2 initiative in May 2023 to provide free B2 motorcycle licences including training and testing for eligible participants from the B40 income group school or educational institution students and youths aged 16 to 35. – Bernama