Driver without licence seeks help to access Budi95 subsidy

A Malaysian motorist’s encounter with an unlicensed driver seeking help to access subsidised petrol has ignited discussions about eligibility requirements and road safety compliance under the Budi95 programme.

A man identified as Khirul shared his experience on social media platform Threads, detailing how he was approached at a fuel station by a stranger driving a Honda Civic who made an unexpected proposition.

The driver offered Khirul RM50 to use his MyKad to pump RM1.99 per litre RON95 petrol into his vehicle, explaining he was unable to access the subsidised fuel himself.

When questioned about his inability to pump the fuel independently, the man revealed he lacked a valid driving licence, making him ineligible for the Budi95 subsidy programme.

Khirul informed the requester that he was utilising a mobile application for fuel purchases and his 300-litre monthly quota was nearly depleted.

Upon hearing this, the man’s demeanor changed noticeably, and he responded with a brief “Ok bro” before the interaction ended.

The incident highlights potential attempts by ineligible individuals to circumvent the subsidy programme’s requirements through proxy arrangements.

Since September 30, Malaysians have had access to the Budi95 subsidy programme, which reduces RON95 petrol prices to RM1.99 per litre.

However, the programme comes with specific eligibility criteria. Only Malaysian citizens who possess:

- A valid driving licence

- MyKad (national identity card)

- A Malaysian-registered vehicle

are permitted to access the subsidised fuel rate.

These requirements are designed to ensure the subsidy reaches legitimate vehicle owners who are legally authorised to operate motor vehicles on Malaysian roads.

The viral post generated significant response from netizens, with many expressing shock that someone would openly admit to operating a vehicle without proper licensing.

Online commenters urged Khirul not to assist the individual and instead recommended reporting the matter to authorities.

“That guy should be reported for driving without a valid licence,“ one user commented, highlighting concerns about unlicensed drivers on public roads.

Another user expressed disbelief at the man’s candor: “Crazy that he openly declared he’s been driving without a valid licence? Should’ve called the police there and then.”

The incident has sparked discussion about personal responsibility and traffic law compliance. Some commenters questioned why someone driving an expensive vehicle would neglect obtaining proper documentation.

“Don’t help such people. Why doesn’t he feel he has the responsibility to have a driving license? The car itself is expensive too. Others should obey the country’s traffic laws,“ one netizen wrote, emphasising the importance of equal compliance regardless of vehicle value.

The case also raises questions about enforcement mechanisms for the Budi95 programme and how authorities can prevent subsidy abuse while ensuring only eligible individuals benefit from the government initiative.