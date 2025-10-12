KWAP: Budget 2026 continues to advance economy Madani vision of building a more competitive, inclusive, sustainable Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: The Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP) said the Budget 2026 continues to advance the economy Madani vision of building a more competitive, inclusive and sustainable Malaysia.

“As we enter the first year of the 13th Malaysia Plan, the Government’s strong commitment to the Belanjawan Rakyat aimed at uplifting livelihoods and enhancing shared prosperity reflects a clear focus on strengthening the nation’s economic foundations while improving the well-being of all Malaysians,” KWAP CEO, Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed.

She added through thei GEAR-uP initiatives via Dana Pemacu and Dana Perintis, KWAP remains committed to mobilising capital that strengthens Malaysia’s investment ecosystem and catalyses the next engines of national growth.

To this end, she noted that RM1.2 billion has been allocated under Dana Pemacu to build a vibrant domestic investment landscape, focusing on high-growth sectors such as energy transition, food security, and the digital economy, all of which align with the Budget’s emphasis on innovation-driven and value-creating industries.

Complementing this, Nik Amlizan said the combined investment under KWAP’s Dana Perintis and Khazanah’s Jelawang Capital will increase to RM750 million (from RM550 million) to accelerate Malaysia’s start-up and innovation ecosystem, nurturing enterprises that contribute to technological advancement and job creation.

At the same time, she added KWAP and Khazanah Nasional Berhad will jointly invest RM550 million in the semiconductor ecosystem, a strategic move to deepen collaboration between local firms and multinational players, strengthening Malaysia’s position as a global hub for high-value manufacturing and advanced technology.

“In addition, KWAP is pleased to allocate RM20 million for a micro-financing programme designed to foster entrepreneurship among pensioners, enabling them to remain economically active and supplement their post-retirement income. This reflects our continued commitment as TemanPersaraan Anda,” she said

She also said the Budget’s emphasis on digitalisation opens new opportunities to create a more inclusive and connected economy.

“This ensures that Malaysians across all segments benefit from the nation’s transition towards higher-value growth,” she added.

As we move forward, she said KWAP will continue to invest with purpose – strengthening the nation’s financial resilience while uplifting the lives of those they serve.