KUALA LUMPUR: Ongoing support is essential to enable women, particularly those from the B40 group, to succeed in e-commerce, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

He noted that statistics showed women in this category continued to face major challenges in fully capitalising on opportunities in the digital economy.

“Nearly 220,000 female entrepreneurs have ventured into e-commerce through various platforms, but only 12.63 per cent received training beyond their initial participation.

“This indicates that many still need continuous guidance, not just to be present on digital platforms, but to compete and thrive,“ he said in his opening speech at EmpowerHER Digital 2025.

Gobind added that data showed nearly 57,000 women selling online had recorded no sales, while most earned less than RM1,000.