PUTRAJAYA: A three-hour post-mortem on a Customs Tribunal officer revealed that the cause of his death was from compression of the neck due to ligature strangulation.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that, based on the post-mortem report from the Forensic and Pathology Department at Putrajaya Hospital, the case is still classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

“A pathology expert from the Forensic and Pathology Department of Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang conducted the post-mortem. The cause of death was determined to be compression of the neck due to ligature strangulation.

“According to the post-mortem report and the pathology expert’s statement, the investigation remains under SDR,“ he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the department found the victim’s family members were present to claim the body. However, they avoided media personnel and declined to be interviewed.

It was reported yesterday that a 45-year-old officer was found dead on the office floor with his neck and legs tied with cable ties.

The Customs officer was found dead at the Treasury Office, Finance Ministry, and an examination at the scene found no criminal elements.

At 4.45 pm, the body of the Customs Tribunal officer was claimed by family members to be taken to the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur, for funeral arrangements.

The hearse carrying the body was seen leaving the Forensic and Pathology Department of the Putrajaya Hospital with two family members of the victim who had been present since noon.

Efforts by media personnel to get a reaction failed as family members still refused to give any comments.